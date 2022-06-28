Adani Ports moves SC against HC order2 min read . Updated: 28 Jun 2022, 10:58 PM IST
The Adani group firm contended that its exclusion from the JNPA contract process was unlawful and mala fide
MUMBAI : Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd on Tuesday moved the Supreme Court against Bombay High Court’s rejection of its plea on disqualification of its bid for maintenance and upgrade of the container terminal in Navi Mumbai by the board of trustees of Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (BTJNPA), according to people aware of the development.