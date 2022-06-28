MUMBAI : Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd on Tuesday moved the Supreme Court against Bombay High Court’s rejection of its plea on disqualification of its bid for maintenance and upgrade of the container terminal in Navi Mumbai by the board of trustees of Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (BTJNPA), according to people aware of the development.

A query sent to a spokesperson for Adani Ports for confirmation was not answered immediately.

On Monday, Chief Justice Dipankar Datta of Bombay High Court rejected the company’s plea against BTJNPA and called it unmeritorious.

The court had also directed the company to deposit Rs5 lakhs with the tender to JNPA. The firm had already paid a major chunk of the amount and was thus asked to deposit the remaining amount.

The Supreme Court’s division bench led by Justice Surya Kant and J.B. Pardiwala asked the company to approach the registry to get their matter listed for hearing.

Abhishek Manu Singhvi, the lead counsel representing Adani Ports, requested the division bench to take up the matter on Wednesday as JNPA was inviting bids from Wednesday. He also asked the court to grant status quo by restraining the authority from proceeding with the bids.

The Adani group firm argued that its exclusion from the JNPA contract procedure was unlawful and mala fide.

The JNPA board had come across an order by Andhra Pradesh High Court that upheld the termination of the concession agreement by Vizag Port Trust (VPT). It asked the company to show cause as to why it should not be disqualified from the bid.

The company was also given a hearing by the JNPA board. However, in May JNPA wrote to the company that as VPT had issued a termination letter to them, it was disqualified from participating in the process. Adani Ports said it had provided to JNPA all the documents about the dispute between Adani Vizag Coal Terminal Pvt Ltd and Vishakapatnam Port Authority.