Adani Ports nears acquisition of Shapoorji Pallonji's Gopalpur Ports in Odisha
The proposed acquisition marks a strategic move for Adani Ports, potentially becoming their sixth multi-purpose facility on the eastern coast.
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ), India's leading maritime company by market capitalisation, is in advanced negotiations to acquire Shapoorji Pallonji Group's (SP) Gopalpur Ports in Odisha, as per an Economic Times report. The potential deal, estimated at ₹1,100-1,200 crore in equity value, aligns with Adani Port's strategic expansion plans along both the eastern and western maritime borders.