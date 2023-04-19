MUMBAI : Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited, one of India's leading port and logistics companies, on Wednesday, said, the company's board will hold a meeting on 22 April to consider a partial buyback of its certain debt securities effective this financial year, subject to market conditions.

Adani group's total debt stands at around Rs.2.27 trillion as on 31 March.

Earlier this month, the company had stated in a presentation to its creditors that here is no material refinancing risk and near-term liquidity requirement as there is no near-term significant debt maturity outside the credit envelope.

Adani Group's gross assets stood at Rs. 3.91 trillion.

The group, which is in the process of lowering its leverage levels by increasing operating profit and reducing debt, has 39% of its debt exposure through bonds issued by various group firms including those issued by Adani Ports.

About 29% of the group's loans are from global international banks and about 32% exposure in debts is from domestic PSU lenders, private banks and NBFCs.

According to a statement released by the company, the buyback will involve debt securities denominated in either Indian rupees or US dollars. The exact amount and terms of the proposed buyback has not been disclosed by Adani Ports.

In a weak Wednesday market, shares of Adani Ports ended 0.02% lower at ₹658.40 apiece on the NSE.