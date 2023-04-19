Adani Ports plans partial buyback of debts1 min read . Updated: 19 Apr 2023, 08:59 PM IST
- Adani group's total debt stands at around Rs.2.27 trillion as on 31 March
MUMBAI : Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited, one of India's leading port and logistics companies, on Wednesday, said, the company's board will hold a meeting on 22 April to consider a partial buyback of its certain debt securities effective this financial year, subject to market conditions.
