During Q1FY23, consolidated EBITDA (excluding Gangavaram) grew by 11% to ₹3,005 crore on the back of revenue growth for the Ports and Logistics business. Notably, the company's Ports EBITDA grew 18% to ₹2,885 crore on the back of growth in port revenues. While logistics business EBIDTA grew by 56% to ₹96 crore and the margin expanded by 370 bps to 27%. This was aided by an increase in cargo volumes, cargo diversification, elimination of loss-making routes, and operational efficiency measures.