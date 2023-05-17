Adani Ports' rail cargo handling grows 22% in FY231 min read . Updated: 17 May 2023, 01:24 PM IST
Adani Ports generated around ₹14,000 crore in revenue from rail cargo for the Indian Railways in FY23.
Mumbai: Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ), the port and logistics division of Adani Group, on Wednesday said it handled its highest-ever rail cargo of over 120 million metric tonnes (MMT) in FY23. This was a 22% increase from 98.61 MMT in the previous year, according to an exchange filing.
