Adani Ports raises $750 million from international markets

The statement also noted that having issued the long tenor bond in developed markets, APSEZ has elongated the debt maturity to over 7 years from 6 years. "APSEZ's natural hedge through its foreign currency earnings allows the company to manage its foreign currency exposure. This issuance has also reconfigured the ratio of APSEZ's debt from overseas investors from 69 per cent to 73 per cent," it said. APSEZ CEO and Whole Time Director Karan Adani said, "... this issuance reflects the confidence international financial markets have in the fundamentals of the Adani Group's business model and its ability to execute."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}