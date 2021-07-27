Adani Ports raises $750 mn through offshore bond offering

“APSEZ is proud of being India’s first infrastructure company to raise USD 750 Mn. of dual tranche 10.5-year and 20- year unsecured bonds in global capital markets. This issuance reflects the confidence international financial markets have in the fundamentals of the Adani Group’s business model and its ability to execute. It further demonstrates our ability to mobilise global resources commensurate with our long asset life and is a part of our capital management program to lock lower interest rates over an extended tenor and extend debt maturity. The reduced cost of capital will translate into greater capital efficiency as well as enhanced shareholder returns," said Karan Adani, CEO and Whole Time Director of Adani Ports.