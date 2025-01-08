Gautam Adani-led Adani Group's port-operating arm, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ), ranked among the top 10 global transportation and transportation infrastructure companies in S&P Global's Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA), according to a BSE filing.

“We firmly believe responsible business practices drive innovation and long-term success. The latest recognition only reflects our commitment to sustainability and corporate responsibility,” said Ashwini Gupta, Whole-Time Director and CEO of APSEZ.

“We remain committed to our Net Zero by 2040 goal,” he said in a statement.

Adani Ports scored 68 out of 100, which is a three-point improvement over the previous year's score, reported the news agency PTI. The company also secured the number one spot in the environment dimension, as per the report.

Adani Ports was the only Indian company in the Top 10 list of S&P Global CSA 2024. The company also announced that 60 per cent of 318 companies in the transport and transport infrastructure sector were assessed in the S&P Global CSA 2024, as per the filing.

About Adani Ports Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited is the ports and port operations arm of the Adani Group conglomerate. The company has seven ports and terminals on the West Coast of the country at Mundra, Tuna Tekra and Berth 13 in Kandla, Dahej, and Hazira in Gujarat, Mormugao in Goa, Dighi in Maharashtra and Vizhinjam in Kerala.

The company operates eight ports and terminals on the East Coast, namely (Haldia in West Bengal, Dhamra and Gopalpur in Odisha, Gangavaram and Krishnapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, Kattupalli and Ennore in TamilNadu and Karaikal in Puducherry, as per company data.