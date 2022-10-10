The acquisition of GPL consists of 517 million shares at ₹120 per share aggregating to ₹6,200 crore. Adani Ports will acquire a 58.1% stake from DVS Raju & family through a share swap arrangement.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) on Monday received approval from NCLT Ahmedabad and NCLT Hyderabad to acquire the remaining g 58.1% stake in Gangavaram Port via the composite scheme of arrangement. That being said, GPL takes a step close to becoming a 100% subsidiary of the Adani Group-backed company. GPL is located in the northern part of Andhra Pradesh next to Vizag Port.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) on Monday received approval from NCLT Ahmedabad and NCLT Hyderabad to acquire the remaining g 58.1% stake in Gangavaram Port via the composite scheme of arrangement. That being said, GPL takes a step close to becoming a 100% subsidiary of the Adani Group-backed company. GPL is located in the northern part of Andhra Pradesh next to Vizag Port.
GPL is the third largest non-major port in Andhra Pradesh with a 64 MMT capacity established under a concession from the Government of Andhra Pradesh (GoAP) that extends till 2059.
GPL is the third largest non-major port in Andhra Pradesh with a 64 MMT capacity established under a concession from the Government of Andhra Pradesh (GoAP) that extends till 2059.
The acquisition of GPL consists of 517 million shares at ₹120 per share aggregating to ₹6,200 crore. Adani Ports will acquire a 58.1% stake from DVS Raju & family through a share swap arrangement which will result in the issuance of around 47.7 million APSEZ shares to the erstwhile GPL promoters.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"The transaction implies an EV/EBITDA multiple of around 7.8x (FY22 EBITDA of ₹796 crore), which is value accretive to APSEZ shareholders from day one itself," Adani Ports said in its filing.
In FY22, Adani Ports has already acquired a 31.5% stake in the company from Warburg Pincus and another 10.4% from the Government of Andhra Pradesh.
In the regulatory filing, Karan Adani, CEO and Whole-time Director, APSEZ said, “Acquisition of GPL is a key milestone in consolidating our position as India’s largest transport utility and in achieving East Coast & West Coast parity. Gangavaram Port has excellent rail & road network connectivity and is the business gateway to the hinterland spread over eight states. The recent addition of a container handling terminal will enable us to accelerate our growth of cargo volumes."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Adani added, "APSEZ also brings world-class logistics synergies to the table, which will propel Gangavaram Port to a potential cargo volume of 250 MMT. This will boost the pace of industrialization of Andhra Pradesh."
GPL is all-weather, deep water, multipurpose port capable of handling fully laden super cap size vessels of up to 200,000 DWT. At present, the port operates 9 berths and has freehold land of ~1,800 acres.
With a master plan capacity of 250 MMTPA with 31 berths, Adani Ports in the filing said that GPL has sufficient headroom to support future growth.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
GPL will benefit from Adani Port's pan-India footprint, logistics integration, customer-centric philosophy, operational efficiencies, and strong balance sheet to deliver a combination of high growth by enhancing market share and adding additional cargo types and improved margins and returns, the filing said.
GPL is a debt-free company with a cash balance of ₹1,293 crore as of March 31, 2022. In FY22, the port handled cargo volumes of around 30 million metric tonnes, while its revenue stood at ₹1,206 crore and EBITDA at ₹796 crore, which resulted in an EBITDA margin of 66%.
On BSE, Adani Ports shares closed at ₹807.85 apiece down by 1.10%. The company's market cap is around ₹1,70,648.07 crore.