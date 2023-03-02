Adani Ports record 10% YoY growth in cargo volumes during Feb 2023; stock ends 3.5% up
- So far in FY23, between April to February, the company clocked a cargo volume of 307 MMT -- registering a growth of 8.5% compared to the corresponding period of the previous year.
Adani Ports record a 10% year-on-year growth in cargo handled during February 2023. The company on Thursday announced its operational performance for the same month. Amidst allegations and chaos in the Gautam Adani-backed empire, Adani Ports is among the few stocks of the conglomerate to witness buying sentiment.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×