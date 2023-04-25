Adani Ports reduces refinancing risk with $130 million bonds buyback, S&P explains why2 min read . Updated: 25 Apr 2023, 09:11 PM IST
- Adani Group-backed ports and logistics operator on Monday commenced a tender offer to purchase for cash up to $130 million in an aggregate principal amount of the outstanding 3.375% Senior Notes which are due in July 2024.
Adani Ports has commenced its $130 million buyback of bonds, and S&P Global Ratings believe this tender should reduce the company's refinancing risk. However, S&P on Tuesday said, the final buyback amount will depend on its liquidity position and market conditions.
