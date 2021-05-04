Adani Ports says could abandon Myanmar project if found to violate US sanctions

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd said on Tuesday it could abandon a Myanmar container terminal project and write down the investment if it is found to be in violation of sanctions imposed by the United States.

OFAC, part of the U.S. Treasury Department, administers and enforces economic and trade sanctions based on the country's foreign policy.

A military coup in Myanmar on Feb. 1 and an ensuing crackdown on mass protests in which hundreds have been killed has drawn international condemnation and sanctions on military figures and military-controlled entities.

Adani Ports last year won a bid to build and operate Yangon International Terminal, which it has said is an independent project fully owned and developed by the company.

An Australian human rights group in March released a report citing documents purporting to show that an Adani unit will pay up to $30 million in land lease fees for the project to the Myanmar Economic Corporation (MEC), one of two military-controlled conglomerates sanctioned by the United States.

Adani did not comment on the lease payments detailed in the report at the time.

It said it has invested $127 million, including a $90 million upfront payment for leasing land, and employs about 300-350 people at the site directly and through sub-contracts.

A write-down would not have a material impact as the project accounts for only about 1.3% of the company's total assets, it said.

