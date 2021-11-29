In response to an ESG Controversy Report from MSCI in Q3, APSEZ had clarified to MSCI that it never had any shareholding in the Carmichael mine, and that it had already divested its stakes in both Bowen Rail and NQXT (North Queensland Export Terminal). We had also sent a reminder to MSCI on the matter. However, MSCI has not bothered to either incorporate the facts or provide an appropriate response to APSEZ, the company added.

