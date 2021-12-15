Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Companies / News /  Adani Ports sells 100% stake in MPSEZ Utilities to Adani Transmission

Adani Ports sells 100% stake in MPSEZ Utilities to Adani Transmission

The consideration received from the sale stands at 116.27 crore. 
1 min read . 09:58 PM IST Livemint

  • MPSEZ Utilities Ltd's revenue for the financial year 2020-21 stood at 203.31 crore.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Gautam Adani-led Adani Ports and Logistics today signed a share purchase agreement with Adani Transmission Limited (ATL) for divestment of 100 per cent equity stake in MPSEZ Utilities Limited (MUL). MUL's revenue for the financial year 2020-21 stood at 203.31 crore.

Gautam Adani-led Adani Ports and Logistics today signed a share purchase agreement with Adani Transmission Limited (ATL) for divestment of 100 per cent equity stake in MPSEZ Utilities Limited (MUL). MUL's revenue for the financial year 2020-21 stood at 203.31 crore.

The sale process will be completed within 25 days, subject to the completion of other conditions precedent (CPs) as per the share purchase agreement. The consideration received from the sale stands at 116.27 crore, which is based on independent valuers’ report, the company said in a stock exchange filing.

The sale process will be completed within 25 days, subject to the completion of other conditions precedent (CPs) as per the share purchase agreement. The consideration received from the sale stands at 116.27 crore, which is based on independent valuers’ report, the company said in a stock exchange filing.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

Both ATL and APSEZ belong to the common promoter Adani group, and the acquisition is made at “arm’s length" basis.

Meanwhile, Adani Green Energy yesterday signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) with state-run Solar Energy Corp of India (SECI) to supply 4.66 gigawatts (GW) of renewable power.

“The AGEL-SECI agreement to supply 4,667MW is part of a manufacturing-linked solar tender of 8,000MW awarded to AGEL by SECI in June 2020, which set a record for being the world’s largest solar development tender ever awarded," the company said.

Adani Ports stock today closed 18.40 or 2.41 per cent down at 745.30 on the NSE.

MINT PREMIUM See All

Sensex ends 329 pts lower on selling in IT, realty; Baj ...

Indian Penny Stocks: Understanding the Landscape

Household biomass burning: The invisible polluter

We need a renewed conversation on inequality in India

 

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!