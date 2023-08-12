Since May 2017, Deloitte has been Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone’s (APSEZ) statutory auditor. In July 2022, APSEZ reappointed Deloitte as its statutory auditor for another term of five years. In Deloitte’s recent meeting with APSEZ management and its Audit Committee, which, by policy, is comprised of and chaired by independent directors only (Mr. G. K. Pillai, Prof G. Raghuram, Mr. P. S. Jayakumar and Mrs. Nirupama Rao), Deloitte indicated a lack of a wider audit role as auditors of other listed Adani portfolio companies. The Audit Committee was of the view that the grounds advanced by Deloitte for resignation as Statutory Auditor were not convincing or sufficient to warrant such a move. It was also conveyed that it is not within the remit of the APSEZ and its Board to recommend group-wide appointments as other listed Adani portfolio companies are completely independent, with separate boards, executive teams and minority shareholders. Following this, Deloitte was not willing to continue as APSEZ’s statutory auditor and, therefore, it was agreed to amicably end the client-auditor contractual relationship between APSEZ and Deloitte.

