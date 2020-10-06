Adani Ports SEZ completes acquisition of Krishnapatnam port for 12,000 crore

APSEZ had on 3 January signed the deal to buy KPCL at an enterprise value of ₹13,752 crore. However, the covid-19 pandemic led the Adani group to temporarily halt several acquisitions, including that of KPCL, in a bid to re-evaluate its plans and renegotiate lower deal costs, Mint had reported in June. Krishnapatnam port is a multi-cargo facility port in the southern part of Andhra Pradesh. In FY21, KPCL is expected to generate an Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) of approximately ₹1,200 crore, resulting in an acquisition EV (enterprise value)/ Ebitda multiple of 10, APSEZ said in a press release.