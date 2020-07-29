Adani Ports SEZ raises $750 million through an offshore bond issue

According to the terms of the deal, seen by Mint, Adani Ports is raising the capital through seven-year bonds, maturing in 2027, at a rate of 4.2%. Investment banks Barclays, Bank of America and Citigroup, among others, are advising Adani Ports on the bond sale. The capital raised will be used to repay loans of Adani Ports and its subsidiaries, which could include the debt of Krishnapatnam Port Co. Ltd, which Adani agreed to acquire in January. The deal is yet to be closed.