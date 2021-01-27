Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >Adani Ports, SEZ to set up air cargo complex, logistics park in Gujarat
APSEZ is the largest private port developer and operator in the country with operations across 10 ports (nine operational).

Adani Ports, SEZ to set up air cargo complex, logistics park in Gujarat

1 min read . 01:59 PM IST ANI

The company has signed a MoU with the Gujarat government for exploring possibilities of development of a dedicated air cargo complex and multi-modal logistics park at Virochan Nagar near Sanand

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) has signed an agreement with the Gujarat state government to explore possibilities of developing a dedicated air cargo complex and multi-modal logistics park.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) has signed an agreement with the Gujarat state government to explore possibilities of developing a dedicated air cargo complex and multi-modal logistics park.

"The company has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the government of Gujarat for exploring possibilities of development of a dedicated air cargo complex and multi-modal logistics park at Virochan Nagar near Sanand, Gujarat," the company said in regulatory filings at stock exchanges.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

"The company has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the government of Gujarat for exploring possibilities of development of a dedicated air cargo complex and multi-modal logistics park at Virochan Nagar near Sanand, Gujarat," the company said in regulatory filings at stock exchanges.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Also Read | How India has become an unequal republic

The APSEZ said the evaluation is subject to various regulatory and legal permissions, approvals and clearances including land acquisition.

"We will announce any such development as and when any concrete decision is reached in such matters after evaluation," it said.

APSEZ is the largest private port developer and operator in the country with operations across 10 ports (nine operational). It handled around 22% of the country's cargo volumes in FY20, up from about 10% in FY10.

Mundra is the company's largest port asset, accounting for around 62% of the consolidated volumes.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.