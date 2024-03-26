Adani Ports to buy 95% of Odisha's Gopalpur Port for $162 million

Adani Ports will purchase a 56% stake in Gopalpur Port from real-estate conglomerate Shapoorji Pallonji Group and a 39% stake from Orissa Stevedores. The enterprise value of the deal is ₹ 30.80 billion.

India's largest private port operator Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone said on Tuesday it will buy a 95 percent stake in Odisha's Gopalpur Port for an equity value of 13.49 billion rupees ($161.74 million) to bolster its east coast presence. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Adani Ports will purchase a 56 percent stake in Gopalpur Port from real-estate conglomerate Shapoorji Pallonji Group (SP Group) and a 39 percent stake from Orissa Stevedores.

The enterprise value of the deal is ₹30.80 billion. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Gopalpur handles a diverse mix of dry bulk cargo, including iron ore, coal, limestone, ilmenite, and alumina.

"GPL (Gopalpur Port) will add to the Adani Group's pan-India port network, east coast vs west coast cargo volume parity and strengthen APSEZ's integrated logistics approach," said Karan Adani, managing director at Adani Ports.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) develops and operates about 12 ports and terminals on the west and east coasts of India. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

($1 = 83.4053 Indian rupees)

