Adani Ports to exit Myanmar investment; Q2 profit falls 31%

"The Company is in discussion with its US based counsels to ensure that the Company is in compliance with the OFAC [Office of Foreign Assets Control] sanctions programs. In a scenario wherein Myanmar is classified as a sanctioned country under the OFAC or if OFAC opines that we are in violation of the current sanctions, the company has plans to abandon the project and will write-down its investments in the project in full," Adani Ports said in a filing on Wednesday.