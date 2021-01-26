Adani Ports to raise $500 mn via dollar bonds to refinance overseas debt

“Adani has been the most active in taking advantage of the lower interest rates in the offshore debt market and now its a group that the offshore market knows well, which makes it easy for them to tap foreign capital regularly. They have also had to look more at this option as a lot of domestic lenders had reached their group limits, restricting access to domestic debt," said a person advising the group’s bond raising initiatives, speaking on the condition of anonymity.

