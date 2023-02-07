Adani Ports to repay ₹5,000-cr in debt by FY24, says Karan Adani
To improve its debt ratio, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone plans to repay ₹5,000 crore in debt by the next financial year 2023-24, said company's CEO, Karan Adani on Tuesday
To improve its net debt ratio, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone is planning to repay ₹5,000 crore in debt by the next financial year 2023-25, informed the company's whole-time director and Chief Executive Officer Karan Adani in a statement on Tuesday.
