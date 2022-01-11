1 min read.Updated: 11 Jan 2022, 03:28 PM ISTLivemint
Shersingh B Khyalia is a Chartered Accountant and brings with him over 32 years of rich experience in managing complex business in power industry, including generation, transmission and distribution, Adani Power said.
Listen to this article
Adani Power today said the Board of Directors approved the appointment of Shersingh B Khyalia as a chief executive officer of the company with effect from 11 January.
Shersingh B Khyalia is a Chartered Accountant and brings with him over 32 years of rich experience in managing complex business in power industry, including generation, transmission and distribution, Adani Power said.