OPEN APP
Home / Companies / News /  Adani Power appoints Shersingh Khyalia as CEO
Listen to this article

Adani Power today said the Board of Directors approved the appointment of Shersingh B Khyalia as a chief executive officer of the company with effect from 11 January.

Shersingh B Khyalia is a Chartered Accountant and brings with him over 32 years of rich experience in managing complex business in power industry, including generation, transmission and distribution, Adani Power said.

"His experience spans across power trading, legal, regulatory and commercial, finance and accounts and PPA management aspects of the power business."

Earlier, Khyalia has worked as managing director in Gujarat Power Corporation, where he got experience of renewable power sector especially development of ultra mega renewable parks.

MINT PREMIUM See All

On Tuesday, Adani Power shares rose 0.14% in noon deals at 108.85 apiece on NSE.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout