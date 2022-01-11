Adani Power today said the Board of Directors approved the appointment of Shersingh B Khyalia as a chief executive officer of the company with effect from 11 January.

Shersingh B Khyalia is a Chartered Accountant and brings with him over 32 years of rich experience in managing complex business in power industry, including generation, transmission and distribution, Adani Power said.

"His experience spans across power trading, legal, regulatory and commercial, finance and accounts and PPA management aspects of the power business."

Earlier, Khyalia has worked as managing director in Gujarat Power Corporation, where he got experience of renewable power sector especially development of ultra mega renewable parks.

On Tuesday, Adani Power shares rose 0.14% in noon deals at ₹108.85 apiece on NSE.

