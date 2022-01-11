Adani Power appoints Shersingh Khyalia as CEO

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Adani Power today said the Board of Directors approved the appointment of Shersingh B Khyalia as a chief executive officer of the company with effect from 11 January. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Shersingh B Khyalia is a Chartered Accountant and brings with him over 32 years of rich experience in managing complex business in power industry, including generation, transmission and distribution, Adani Power said.

"His experience spans across power trading, legal, regulatory and commercial, finance and accounts and PPA management aspects of the power business."

On Tuesday, Adani Power shares rose 0.14% in noon deals at ₹108.85 apiece on NSE.