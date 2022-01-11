Adani Power appoints Shersingh Khyalia as CEO

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Shersingh B Khyalia is a Chartered Accountant and brings with him over 32 years of rich experience in managing complex business in power industry, including generation, transmission and distribution, Adani Power said.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Adani Power today said the Board of Directors approved the appointment of Shersingh B Khyalia as a chief executive officer of the company with effect from 11 January.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Adani Power today said the Board of Directors approved the appointment of Shersingh B Khyalia as a chief executive officer of the company with effect from 11 January.
Shersingh B Khyalia is a Chartered Accountant and brings with him over 32 years of rich experience in managing complex business in power industry, including generation, transmission and distribution, Adani Power said.
Shersingh B Khyalia is a Chartered Accountant and brings with him over 32 years of rich experience in managing complex business in power industry, including generation, transmission and distribution, Adani Power said.