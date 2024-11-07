“The letter of credit is essentially meant to provide a degree of comfort or assurance to Adani group and its lenders that the government is serious about repaying its dues. The group may not invoke the letter of credit, but it may have to take serious steps if the country fails to fulfil its latest commitments discussed in these few days," said this person, adding that the dues will increase to around $940 million (about ₹7,920 crore) by next month.