Adani Power buys 100% stake of infra development firms SPPL, EREPL for 609 cr

Adani Power buys 100% stake of infra development firms SPPL, EREPL for ₹609 cr1 min read . 10:40 PM IST
- The transaction cost for acquiring Support Properties is at ₹280.10 crore, while for Eternus Real Estate the consideration is ₹329.30 crore.
Adani Power on Monday completes acquisition of 100% equity shares of Support Properties Private Limited ("SPPL") and Eternus Real Estate Private Limited ("EREPL") from their respective shareholders.
The acquisition is aggregated to ₹609.4 crore cumulatively.
Earlier this month, the company had entered into a share purchase agreement with the selling shareholders of the two companies.
Support Properties and Eternus Real Estate are incorporated with an object for carrying out the business in infrastructural activities. The companies are yet to commence its operations. They also have presence in India.
Support Properties was incorpated on November 2, 2007, while Eternus Real Estate was founded on December 24 of the same year.
By acquiring the two companies, Adani Power plans to set up infrastructure facilities.
On BSE, Adani Power shares closed at ₹248.75 apiece down by 4.98%.