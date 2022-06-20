Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Adani Power buys 100% stake of infra development firms SPPL, EREPL for 609 cr

Adani Power buys 100% stake of infra development firms SPPL, EREPL for 609 cr

Earlier this month, the company had entered into a share purchase agreement with the selling shareholders of the two companies.
1 min read . 10:40 PM IST

  • The transaction cost for acquiring Support Properties is at 280.10 crore, while for Eternus Real Estate the consideration is 329.30 crore.

Adani Power on Monday completes acquisition of 100% equity shares of Support Properties Private Limited ("SPPL") and Eternus Real Estate Private Limited ("EREPL") from their respective shareholders. 

The acquisition is aggregated to 609.4 crore cumulatively. 

Earlier this month, the company had entered into a share purchase agreement with the selling shareholders of the two companies.

The transaction cost for acquiring Support Properties is at 280.10 crore, while for Eternus Real Estate the consideration is 329.30 crore.

Support Properties and Eternus Real Estate are incorporated with an object for carrying out the business in infrastructural activities. The companies are yet to commence its operations. They also have presence in India.

Support Properties was incorpated on November 2, 2007, while Eternus Real Estate was founded on December 24 of the same year.

By acquiring the two companies, Adani Power plans to set up infrastructure facilities.

On BSE, Adani Power shares closed at 248.75 apiece down by 4.98%.