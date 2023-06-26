Adani Power commissions second unit of Jharkhand's thermal plant, stock up 2.85%1 min read 26 Jun 2023, 01:47 PM IST
Adani power successfully commissioned another unit of its Godda thermal power plant in Jharkhand on Sunday
To enable cross-border export of electricity to Bangladesh, Adani Power Limited successfully began the commercial operations of its Godda power plant in Jharkhand on Sunday, the company said in its stock exchange filing. The company stock was trading 2.89 per cent higher at ₹249.40 apiece on BSE at 1:48 pm.
