Adani Power commissions second unit of Jharkhand's thermal plant, stock up 2.85%
To enable cross-border export of electricity to Bangladesh, Adani Power Limited successfully began the commercial operations of its Godda power plant in Jharkhand on Sunday, the company said in its stock exchange filing. The company stock was trading 2.89 per cent higher at 249.40 apiece on BSE at 1:48 pm.

Adani Power's subsidiary, Adani Power Jharkhand Limited, completed the commercial operations of its Unit 2 of 800 MW capacity of the 2x800 ultra-supercritical power project at 11:00 pm on Sunday. Prior to this the power plant had successfully completed the Reliability Run Tests.

"Unit 2 of 800 MW capacity of the 2x800 MW Ultra-supercritical power project of Adani Power (Jharkhand) Limited (“APJL", a wholly owned subsidiary of Adani Power Limited), situated in Godda District in Jharkhand, has achieved commercial operations at 24:00 hrs Bangladesh Standard Time on 25th June, 2023 (23:30 hrs India Standard Time on 25th June, 2023) following successful completion of Reliability Run Tests, as per contract," said company in its stock filing on Monday. 

Adani Power's Godda power plant began its operation in April this year

Adani Power began the operation of its Jharkhand-based thermal power plant in April this year. The facility is part of company's 2x800 MW ultra-supercritical power project of Adani Power (Jharkhand) Ltd (APJL), according to an exchange filing.

The power plant will supply power for a net capacity of 748 MW from the said unit to the Bangladesh Power Development Board. As per the company's contract with Bangladesh, company's Jharkhand-based Godda Ultrasupercritical thermal power plant (USTCPP) will export power to Bangladesh.

Adani's Jharkhand-based firm entered into a 25-year contract with Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB). The Godda USTCPP construction faced several challenges due to the COVID pandemic, said the company. The project is the first of its kind in India as it has deployed the Ultra-supercritical technology for the first time in the country.

26 Jun 2023
