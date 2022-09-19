Adani Power's delisting proposal withdrawn by promoter entity Adani Properties2 min read . Updated: 19 Sep 2022, 11:18 AM IST
- Adani Power has received a letter from a member of the promoter group seeking withdrawal of delisting offer
Listen to this article
Adani Power on Saturday informed in an exchange filing that its promoter entity Adani Properties has withdrawn a proposal to delist the company due to non-receipt of in-principle approval of stock exchanges and it has received a letter from a member of the promoter group seeking withdrawal of delisting offer.