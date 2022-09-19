Adani Power's delisting proposal withdrawn by promoter entity Adani Properties

"We understand from the company that the company has not yet received in principle approval of the stock exchanges, for the Delisting Offer. Due to non-receipt of in principle approval of the Stock Exchanges, the company and APPL are unable to proceed forward with the Delisting Offer and this has resulted in a substantial and significant delay in proceeding forward with the Delisting Offer - and implementing the voluntary delisting process, as also its commercial viability," Adani Properties said in the letter.