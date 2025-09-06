Adani Power, Druk Green sign deal for 570 MW Wangchhu hydro project in Bhutan worth ₹6,000 crore — Here's all we know

Indian company Adani Power and Bhutan's state-owned utility Druk Green Power Corporation (DGPC) has signed an agreement to set up a 570 MW hydro project entailing worth ₹6,000 crore, in the Himalayan Kingdom, as per an ANI report.
The deal, signed in Delhi, will see Adani Power and Druk Green build the run-of-river Wangchhu hydroelectric project on a BOOT (Build, Own, Operate, Transfer) model.
A power purchase agreement (PPA) and a concession agreement were also signed in the presence of Prime Minister of Bhutan, Dasho Tshering Tobgay and Gautam Adani, Chairman, Adani Group, the report added.
Adani Power is the largest private thermal power producer in India.
DGPC is the sole generation utility of Bhutan with a current generation portfolio of a little over 2,500 MW and growing fast with Bhutan’s aspirations to achieve 25,000 MW in generation capacity by 2040.
Druk Holding & Investments, the commercial arm of the Royal Government of Bhutan, is DGPC’s shareholder.
Established in 2008 to take a lead role in developing Bhutan’s hydropower resources, it has recently diversified beyond hydropower into tapping solar resources also.
(With the inputs from PTI)
