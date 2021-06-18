Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >Adani Power emerges as successful bidder for Essar Power's 1,200 MW Mahan project

Adani Power emerges as successful bidder for Essar Power's 1,200 MW Mahan project

Premium
The Adani Power bid for the project has been approved by a committee of creditors
1 min read . 10:38 PM IST PTI

  • The Adani Power bid for the project has been approved by a committee of creditors. Now, it will have to seek the NCLT approval to acquire the project, which is undergoing insolvency proceedings.

Adani Power has emerged as the successful bidder for Essar Power's 1,200 MW thermal power project in Mahan, Madhya Pradesh.

Adani Power has emerged as the successful bidder for Essar Power's 1,200 MW thermal power project in Mahan, Madhya Pradesh.

The Adani Power bid for the project has been approved by a committee of creditors. Now, it will have to seek the NCLT approval to acquire the project, which is undergoing insolvency proceedings.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

The Adani Power bid for the project has been approved by a committee of creditors. Now, it will have to seek the NCLT approval to acquire the project, which is undergoing insolvency proceedings.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

"This is to inform that the Committee of Creditors of Essar Power M P Ltd (EPMPL), a company undergoing insolvency resolution under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, has approved the Resolution Plan submitted by Adani Power Ltd," a BSE filing by Adani Power said on Friday.

EPMPL owns a 1,200 MW power plant in Singrauli district, Madhya Pradesh, it added.

Pursuant to this approval, the Resolution Professional appointed by the National Company Law Tribunal, Delhi has issued a letter of intent dated June 17, 2021, to the company, it stated.

According to industry sources, the deal size of the project is estimated at around 2,800- 3,000 crore.

The closure of the transaction will be subject to obtaining necessary approval from the NCL T and satisfaction of conditions precedent under the resolution plan.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!