Adani Power extends timeline to complete acquisition of DB Power by 15 Jan

It was incorporated on October 12, 2006 under the Registrar of Companies, Gwalior. The turnover of DB Power during last three financial years has been recorded at ₹3,488 crore (for FY 2021-22); ₹2,930 crore (for FY 2020-21) and ₹3,126 crore (for FY 2019-20), respectively.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}