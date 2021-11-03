Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Adani Power gets NCLT nod to acquire Essar’s 1,200 MW Mahan project

Adani Power is the largest private thermal power producer in India with an installed capacity of 10,480 MW
1 min read . 11:37 AM IST Livemint

EPMPL owns a 1,200 MW thermal power plant in Singrauli District, Madhya Pradesh.

Adani Power on Wednesday said that it has got National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) approval to acquire Essar Power’s 1,200 MW thermal power project in Mahan, Madhya Pradesh.

According to PTI, NCLT's Principal Bench at New Delhi in its order dated November 01, 2021, approved the resolution plan submitted by Adani Power Ltd for acquisition of EPMPL (Essar Power M P Ltd), a company undergoing insolvency resolution under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, Adani Power stated in a BSE filing.

The acquisition shall be subject to satisfaction of conditions precedent mentioned under the Resolution Plan, it stated.

Earlier in June this year, Adani Power had emerged as the successful bidder for the Essar Power’s 1,200 MW project.

According to industry sources, the deal size of the project is estimated at around 2,800-3,000 crore. 

