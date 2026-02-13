Adani Power incorporates Adani Atomic Energy to venture into nuclear power sector. Details here

New Delhi, Feb 12 (PTI) Adani Power on Thursday said it has incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary Adani Atomic Energy Ltd (AAEL) to generate, transmit, and distribute electric power derived from nuclear or atomic energy.

AAEL has been incorporated with an authorised capital of ₹5,00,000 divided into 50,000 equity shares of ₹10 each, a regulatory filing said. Adani Power holds 100 per cent shareholding in AAEL.

AAEL was incorporated in India on February 11, 2026 and it has received the Certificate of Incorporation from the Central Registration Centre, Registrar of Companies, on February 11, it said.