Adani Power incorporates Adani Atomic Energy to venture into nuclear power sector. Details here

PTI
Updated13 Feb 2026, 05:41 PM IST
Adani Power incorporates Adani Atomic Energy Ltd for nuclear energy ventures.
New Delhi, Feb 12 (PTI) Adani Power on Thursday said it has incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary Adani Atomic Energy Ltd (AAEL) to generate, transmit, and distribute electric power derived from nuclear or atomic energy.

AAEL has been incorporated with an authorised capital of 5,00,000 divided into 50,000 equity shares of 10 each, a regulatory filing said. Adani Power holds 100 per cent shareholding in AAEL.

AAEL was incorporated in India on February 11, 2026 and it has received the Certificate of Incorporation from the Central Registration Centre, Registrar of Companies, on February 11, it said.

Adani Atomic Energy Ltd is a wholly owned subsidiary of the company and, hence is a related party of the company, it added.

