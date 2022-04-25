Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie For You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Companies / News /  Adani Power market cap tops 1 lakh cr, sixth group company to do so

Adani Power market cap tops 1 lakh cr, sixth group company to do so

Adani Power shares have risen by as much as 170% so far in 2022
1 min read . 05:38 PM IST Livemint

  • Adani Power, a part of the diversified conglomerate Adani Group, is the largest private thermal power producer in India with a capacity of 12,450 MW.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Adani Power has entered the coveted 1 lakh crore market cap club on Monday, according to the data available with the exchanges. The company's shares hit a fresh high of 272.05 today, rising 5% in a weak market.

Adani Power has entered the coveted 1 lakh crore market cap club on Monday, according to the data available with the exchanges. The company's shares hit a fresh high of 272.05 today, rising 5% in a weak market.

Adani Power, a part of the diversified conglomerate Adani Group, is the largest private thermal power producer in India with a capacity of 12,450 MW. It has thermal power plants in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh and a 40 MW solar power project in Gujarat.

Adani Power, a part of the diversified conglomerate Adani Group, is the largest private thermal power producer in India with a capacity of 12,450 MW. It has thermal power plants in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh and a 40 MW solar power project in Gujarat.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

Adani Power shares have risen by as much as 170% so far in 2022 (On a year-to-date basis) and over 210% in the last one year period.

Adani Power is the sixth Adani Group Company to have a market capitalisation of over 1 lakh crore. Other group companies include Adani Green Energy ( 4.41 lakh crore), Adani Transmission ( 2.87 lakh crore), Adani Total Gas ( 2.66 trillion), Adani Enterprises ( 2.51 lakh crore), APSEZ ( 1.82 lakh crore).

Edelweiss Alternative & Quantitative Research believes that Adani Power along with two other companies may make it to the MSCI India index. The MSCI index review announcement is likely on May 13 and the re-balancing could be from May 31.

“Going by our past experience of analysing semi-annual reviews, we believe that the MSCI May 22 SAIR market cap cut-off date has already been selected in the previous week. In the week gone by , we saw immense price volatility in all the potential inclusion names which led them to trade on and around market-cap cut off levels," Edelweiss said in a note.