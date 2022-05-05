This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
On the top line front, consolidated total revenue of ₹13,308 crore in Q4FY22 was up by 93% as compared to ₹6,902 crore in Q4 FY 2020-21. Revenue for Q4 FY 2021-22 includes prior period revenue from operations of ₹2,946 crore, and prior period other income of ₹1,982 crore.
Adani Power records a multifold rise in consolidated net profit to ₹4,645 crore for the quarter ending March 31, 2022 (Q4FY22) against a profit of merely ₹13 crore in the same period last year.
Consolidated EBITDA stood at ₹7,942 crore in Q4FY22 higher by 271% from ₹2,143 crore in the same quarter last year. The growth was aided by prior period income recognition, greater shortfall claims due to high import coal prices, and higher merchant and short-term tariffs and volumes, as compared to Q4 FY 2020-21.
Further, in the quarter, the company along with the power plants of its subsidiaries achieved an Average Plant Load Factor [“PLF"] of 52.1%, and aggregate sales volumes of 13.1 Billion Units [“BU"]. In comparison, during Q4 FY 2020-21, APL and its subsidiaries achieved an average PLF of 59.6% and a sales volume of 14.8 BU. Adani Power said, "Operating performance during the quarter was affected due to high import coal prices and plant overhaul, partially offset by improved volumes due to high demand for power."
Gautam Adani, Chairman, of Adani Group said, “Availability of reliable power supply to various sectors across the nation is critical to India’s economic growth. The Adani Group stands committed to fulfilling India’s energy needs in a sustainable, reliable, and affordable manner. Our diversified presence across the energy value chain helps us ensure that this vital input is always available to power the economy, even during times of global volatility, and helps advance the vision of progress and prosperity for all.".
For the full year, FY22, consolidated profit stood at ₹4,912 crore as compared to ₹1,270 crore in FY 2020-21 - registering a rise of 287%. Consolidated total income for FY 2021-22 grew by 13% to ₹31,686 crore, as compared to the revenue of ₹28,150 crore in FY 2020-21.
Anil Sardana, Managing Director, Adani Power Limited, said, " In the coming years, we will focus on utilizing our fleet to the highest extent while guiding our acquisitions and greenfield assets to become value accretive investments. Recent developments on the regulatory front have also dispelled much of the long-standing uncertainty, which will contribute significantly to enhancing our liquidity position."
In FY22, consolidated EBITDA stood higher by 30% at ₹13,789 crore as compared to ₹10,597 crore for FY 2020-21, due to prior period revenue and improved tariff realisation, partially offset by higher Operation & Maintenance costs and unfavorable currency movement as compared to the previous year.
On BSE, Adani Power shares closed at ₹277.90 apiece up by 4.40.