Adani Power's deal to acquire DB Power expires
- Adani Power has announced the lapse of the long stop date to complete the acquisition of DP Power
Billionaire Gautam Adani-Adani Power's planned ₹7,017-crore acquisition of thermal power assets of DB Power Ltd has collapsed as the deadline to complete the transaction expired. The agreement to acquire the company was announced in August 2022.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×