Adani Power's Jharkhand unit begins operations, to supply power to Bangladesh1 min read . Updated: 07 Apr 2023, 03:33 PM IST
- APJL, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Adani Power, has a 25-year power purchase agreement (PPA) to supply power for a net capacity of 748 MW from the said unit to the Bangladesh Power Development Board.
Mumbai: Adani Power Ltd, part of billionaire Gautam Adani's group of companies, on Friday said that its power plant in Jharkhand has begun commercial operations. The facility is part of the 2x800 MW ultra-supercritical power project of Adani Power (Jharkhand) Ltd (APJL), according to an exchange filing.
