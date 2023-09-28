Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news Get App
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / News/  APL promoters raise stake

APL promoters raise stake

Mayur Bhalerao

The Adani promoters purchased shares in the company from open market between 5 September and 25 September, according to regulatory filings.

Companies

MUMBAI :Adani Power Ltd’s (APL) promoter group entities—Fortitude Trade and Investment Ltd and Emerging Market Investment DMCC—hiked stake in power generation firm by 2.21%.

The Adani promoters purchased shares in the company from open market between 5 September and 25 September, according to regulatory filings.

The value of the stake purchased is around 3,170 crore, according to volume weighted average price of Adani Power during said period. With the latest purchase, overall promoter stake in Adani Power has increased to 69.09%.

Fortitude Trade acquired 6.58 crore shares or 1.71% of the total equity between 5 September and 21 September. Emerging Market Investment DMCC acquired 1.92 crore shares or 0.5% between 21 September and 25 September.

Adani Group stocks have been in recovery mode over the past six months.

Soon after a 24 January damning report against the Adani Group by US-based short-seller Hindenburg Research, as stocks of Adani group firms plummeted, US-based GQG Partners purchased significant stakes in several Adani group firms in quick succession.

This included a 8.1% acquisition of Adani Power for 8,811 crore, 5% in Adani Enterprises for 9,600 crore, 6.3% of Adani Green for 7,038 crore, 5.03% in Adani Ports for 7,467 crore, and 5.5% in Adani Transmission for 4,525 crore.

As of 30 June, promoter entities, including Adani Tradeline Pvt. Ltd owned 9.78% of Adani Power; Worldwide Emerging Market Holding Ltd held 5%; Flourishing Trade and Investment Ltd owned 11.46%; Afro Asia Trade and Investments Ltd held 6.88%; and Emerging Market Investment Dmcc had 4.99%.

Gautam Adani’s family trust (including Gautam Adani and Rajeshbhai Shantilal Adani) is the largest promoter in Adani Power with a 36.86% stake.

Adani Power, with a market value of about 1.44 trillion and over 15,250 megawatts (MW) of installed power generation capacity, is the country’s largest privately held power firm.

Shares of Adani Power closed marginally lower at 375.25 apiece on the BSE.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Updated: 29 Sep 2023, 05:02 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.