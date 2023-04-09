Billionaire Gautam Adani-led Adani Power on 9 April said that it has begun supplying electricity from its plant in Godda in Jharkhand to Bangladesh.

According to the company statement, Adani Power Ltd (APL) has commissioned the first 800 MW ultra-super-critical thermal power generation unit at Godda in Jharkhand. The plant has started with supplying 748 MW of power to Bangladesh, it added.

The firm claims the electricity supplied from Godda will significantly improve the situation in Bangladesh as it will replace expensive power generated from liquid fuel, bringing down the average cost of power purchased.

“The Godda Power Plant is a strategic asset in the India-Bangladesh’s long-standing relationship," said S B Khyalia, CEO of Adani Power, in the statement.

Among other things, APL said that it is the first power plant in the country, which has started its operations from Day One with 100 per cent Flue Gas Desulphurization (FGD), SCR and Zero Water Discharge.

Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB) executed a long-term Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with APL’s wholly-owned subsidiary Adani Power Jharkhand Ltd (APJL) in November 2017 to procure 1,496 MW net capacity power from 2X800 MW ultra-supercritical power project at Godda.

Under the PPA, APL is expected to commission its second 800 MW unit soon.

As per details, Bangladesh has one of the largest liquid fuel-based power generation plants in the Indian sub-continent region. The installed capacity of heavy fuel oil (HFO)-based plants is about 6,329 MW and high-speed diesel (HSD)-based plants is about 1,290 MW, totaling to over 7,600 MW.

Though at present, Bangladesh has long-term PPA ties with three other imported coal-based generators, the total tariff of Godda plant is competitive compared to peers, it stated.

With PTI inputs.