Adani Power starts electricity supply to Bangladesh from Godda plant1 min read . Updated: 09 Apr 2023, 09:17 PM IST
- According to the company statement, APL has commissioned the first 800 MW ultra-super-critical thermal power generation unit at Godda in Jharkhand, which has begun supplying 748 MW of power to Bangladesh.
Billionaire Gautam Adani-led Adani Power on 9 April said that it has begun supplying electricity from its plant in Godda in Jharkhand to Bangladesh.
