Adani Power to buy DB Power for 7,000 crore

In Q1FY23, Adani Power reported a whopping 1,619% rise in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) at ₹4,780 crore compared with ₹278 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Total income climbed to ₹15,509 crore more than double of ₹7,213.21 crore recorded in the Q1 of FY22. Consolidated EBITDA for Q1FY23 came in at ₹7,506 crore vs ₹2,292 crore in the year-ago period, a rise of 227%.