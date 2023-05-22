Adani Power to contest RoC penalty order on related party transactions2 min read . Updated: 22 May 2023, 07:41 PM IST
The RoC had in an order issued on 16 May imposed penalty on three senior executives of Adani Power including chairman Gautam Adani
NEW DELHI : Adani Power Ltd. will contest an order issued by the Registrar of Companies (RoC), Ahmedabad, imposing penalty on three senior executives for alleged breeches connected to related party transactions over three years upto FY20.
