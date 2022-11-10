Last month, Adani Power extended its time for the completion of the acquisition of thermal power assets of DB Power till November 30. Earlier in August, Adani Power had informed the bourses that it has agreed to acquire DB Power Ltd (DB Power), which owns and operates a running 2x600 MW thermal power plant at district Janjgir Champa in Chhattisgarh. The acquisition is valued at around ₹7,017 crore.