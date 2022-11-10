Adani Power on Thursday announced that it has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to sell its entire stake in a wholly-owned subsidiary, Support Properties (SPPL) to AdaniConnex (ACX) for ₹1,556.5 crore. Support Properties is yet to commence commercial activities.
As per the regulatory filing, the enterprise valuation of the transaction is around ₹1,556.5 crore and is subject to adjustments on the closing date.
Adani Power expects to complete the deal by end of January 2023.
AdaniConnex is a 50:50 joint venture between Adani Enterprises, which is a promoter group company, and EdgeConneX. The company is engaged in the business of developing world-class data centers and providing co-location hosting and ancillary services including managed services, remote hands and feet, and other related services.
Notably, the proposed transaction falls within related party transactions. The proposed transaction is done on an arm’s length basis.
On BSE, Adani Power shares closed at ₹370.25 apiece up by 1.38%. The company has a market cap of around ₹1,42,803.16 crore.
Last month, Adani Power extended its time for the completion of the acquisition of thermal power assets of DB Power till November 30. Earlier in August, Adani Power had informed the bourses that it has agreed to acquire DB Power Ltd (DB Power), which owns and operates a running 2x600 MW thermal power plant at district Janjgir Champa in Chhattisgarh. The acquisition is valued at around ₹7,017 crore.
Adani Power will be announcing its financial performance for the second quarter ending September 31, 2022 period on November 11.
Adani Power, a part of the diversified Adani Group, is the largest private thermal power producer in India. The company has a power generation capacity of 12,450 MW comprising thermal power plants in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh and a 40 MW solar power project in Gujarat.
