Adani prepays $1.11 billion loans
Prepayment will help release pledged shares in Adani Transmission, Adani Ports and Adani Green Energy
Billionaire Gautam Adani has prepaid $1.11 billion in loans ahead of maturity to release pledged shares in Adani Transmission Ltd, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd and Adani Green Energy Ltd, in a move aimed at restoring investor confidence and easing the selling pressure in group stocks.
