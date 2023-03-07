Adani prepays INR 7,374 Cr of share-backed financing

With the repayment of ₹7,374 Crore to various international banks and Indian financial institutions, various Adani-listed company shares shall be released. These include 155 million shares of Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd., representing 11.8% of the promoters’ holding, 31 million shares of Adani Enterprises Ltd, representing 4.0% of the promoters’ holding, 36 million shares of Adani Transmission Ltd, representing 4.5% of promoters’ holding, and 11 million shares of Adani Green Energy Ltd, representing 1.2% of promoters’ holding.

