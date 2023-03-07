Adani prepays INR 7,374 Cr of share-backed financing

Adani prepays INR 7,374 Cr of share-backed financing1 min read . 04:57 PM IST
- The Adani group over the past month has paid off ₹11,000 crore of debts to lower the group's leverage
MUMBAI: Gautam Adani-led Adani Group, in an effort to reduce the overall promoter leverage backed by Adani Listed Company shares, has prepaid share-backed financing of Rs.7,374 Crore ahead of its latest maturity in April 2025.
MUMBAI: Gautam Adani-led Adani Group, in an effort to reduce the overall promoter leverage backed by Adani Listed Company shares, has prepaid share-backed financing of Rs.7,374 Crore ahead of its latest maturity in April 2025.
The group said this in a media release on Tuesday.
The group said this in a media release on Tuesday.
With the repayment of ₹7,374 Crore to various international banks and Indian financial institutions, various Adani-listed company shares shall be released. These include 155 million shares of Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd., representing 11.8% of the promoters’ holding, 31 million shares of Adani Enterprises Ltd, representing 4.0% of the promoters’ holding, 36 million shares of Adani Transmission Ltd, representing 4.5% of promoters’ holding, and 11 million shares of Adani Green Energy Ltd, representing 1.2% of promoters’ holding.
The Adani group over the past month has paid off ₹11,000 crore of debts to lower the group's leverage.
Along with the repayments done earlier in the month of February, Adani has prepaid $2.016 billion of share-backed financing, which is consistent with promoters’ commitment to prepay all share-backed financing before 31 March 2023, said the release.
The move comes as the conglomerate holds a worldwide roadshow to reassure investors that the company’s finances are under control amid share price falls and a regulatory probe.
The company will hold meetings with fixed-income investors from 7 to 15 March in Dubai, London and the US. Similar gatherings were held this week in Singapore and Hong Kong, according to a Bloomberg report.