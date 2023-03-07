Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Companies / News /  Adani prepays INR 7,374 Cr of share-backed financing

Adani prepays INR 7,374 Cr of share-backed financing

1 min read . 04:57 PM IST Anirudh Laskar
Indian billionaire Gautam Adani.

  • The Adani group over the past month has paid off 11,000 crore of debts to lower the group's leverage

MUMBAI: Gautam Adani-led Adani Group, in an effort to reduce the overall promoter leverage backed by Adani Listed Company shares, has prepaid share-backed financing of Rs.7,374 Crore ahead of its latest maturity in April 2025.

The group said this in a media release on Tuesday.

With the repayment of 7,374 Crore to various international banks and Indian financial institutions, various Adani-listed company shares shall be released. These include 155 million shares of Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd., representing 11.8% of the promoters’ holding, 31 million shares of Adani Enterprises Ltd, representing 4.0% of the promoters’ holding, 36 million shares of Adani Transmission Ltd, representing 4.5% of promoters’ holding, and 11 million shares of Adani Green Energy Ltd, representing 1.2% of promoters’ holding.

The Adani group over the past month has paid off 11,000 crore of debts to lower the group's leverage.

Along with the repayments done earlier in the month of February, Adani has prepaid $2.016 billion of share-backed financing, which is consistent with promoters’ commitment to prepay all share-backed financing before 31 March 2023, said the release.

The move comes as the conglomerate holds a worldwide roadshow to reassure investors that the company’s finances are under control amid share price falls and a regulatory probe.

The company will hold meetings with fixed-income investors from 7 to 15 March in Dubai, London and the US. Similar gatherings were held this week in Singapore and Hong Kong, according to a Bloomberg report.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Anirudh Laskar

Anirudh Laskar is a senior editor at Mint, with 17 years of experience. He has reported on significant corporate matters including large mergers and acquisitions, India's emerging e-commerce sector and regulatory issues in the financial services industry. Based out of Mint’s Mumbai bureau, Anirudh has worked with Business Standard and The Telegraph before joining Mint in 2009.
