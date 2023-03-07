Mumbai: The Adani group on Tuesday said it has prepaid share-backed loans totalling ₹7,374 crore ahead of their maturity in April 2025, as the conglomerate aims to reduce promoter leverage.

With this repayment to various international banks and Indian financial institutions, shares of four listed Adani companies will be released, the Gautam Adani-led group said in a statement. The prepayment is seen as yet another move to soothe concerns among investors and lenders.

The four Adani companies with the number of shares and promoter shareholding released are Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (155 million shares or 11.8%), Adani Enterprises Ltd (31 million shares or 4%), Adani Transmission Ltd (36 million shares or 4.5%), and Adani Green Energy Ltd (11 million shares or 1.2%).

Over the past month, the Adani family has paid off ₹11,000 crore of debts to lower the group’s leverage.

Along with last month’s repayments, Adani has now repaid $2.02 billion of share-backed financing, in line with promoters’ commitment to prepay all share-backed financing before 31 March 2023, the statement said.

Some Adani group stocks may continue their recovery when markets open on Wednesday after the Holi holiday on prepayment of promoter debt. The prepayment of ₹7,374 crore, coupled with the removal of Adani Enterprises from short-term additional surveillance measures (ASM) effective 8 March, could provide a sentimental boost.

On Thursday, the SB Adani Family Trust, an Adani promoter group entity, sold between 2.5% and 4.1% of its holdings in Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, Adani Green Energy, and Adani Transmission for ₹15,446 crore through a series of bulk deals. Tuesday’s statement, however, did not mention whether this money was used for the latest prepayment.

However, analysts caution that the rally might not be as sharp as seen recently in Adani Enterprises, as the stock has jumped a sharp 66% from a low of ₹1,193 over five sessions to ₹1,982 on 6 March.

“Removal of the stock from ASM is sentimentally another positive, but the price could move either way with the margin reducing drastically after exit from additional surveillance measures," said Kruti Shah, an analyst at Equirus Securities.

“Prepayment and removal from ASM could add more legs to the rally under way since the past week, especially in group stocks subject to the 5% price band," said Hormuz Maloo, director of AFco Investments. “However, price volatility could surface depending on news flows."

Adani Group shares plunged after US short-seller Hindenburg Research released a report alleging accounting fraud and price manipulation against the conglomerate on 24 January. This forced Adani Enterprises to withdraw its ₹20,000 crore follow-on public offering, and its stock has plunged 70% since the report became public. However, since the end of February, prices began to recover and, from 2 March, gathered pace after GQG Partners picked up a stake worth $1.87 billion from the Adani Family Trust in Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, Adani Green Energy and Adani Transmission. It is these companies whose share-backed debt has been prepaid now.

Late last week, however, Adani Ports and Adani Total Gas suffered a setback as ratings agency Icra Ltd downgraded their outlook to negative from stable, though their ratings remain unchanged. On the other hand, for Adani Total Gas, Icra enhanced its rating amount to ₹5,500 crore from ₹2,801 crore.