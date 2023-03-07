Adani prepays loans totalling 7,374 crore

Adani Group shares plunged after US short-seller Hindenburg Research released a report alleging accounting fraud and price manipulation against the conglomerate on 24 January. This forced Adani Enterprises to withdraw its ₹20,000 crore follow-on public offering, and its stock has plunged 70% since the report became public. However, since the end of February, prices began to recover and, from 2 March, gathered pace after GQG Partners picked up a stake worth $1.87 billion from the Adani Family Trust in Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, Adani Green Energy and Adani Transmission. It is these companies whose share-backed debt has been prepaid now.