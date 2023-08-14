NEW DELHI : The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) sought a 15-day extension from the Supreme Court to conclude its investigation into stock manipulation allegations against Adani Group by US short-seller Hindenburg Research, asserting that the markets regulator has made substantial progress in the probe.

Sebi said the extension would allow it to submit the final status report on 24 issues it has investigated in connection with the Hindenburg report. The top court had on 17 May directed Sebi to complete the probe by 14 August. Adani Group has denied the allegations levelled in Hindenburg’s 24 January report.

Sebi apprised the apex court that reports in 17 of the 24 issues are ready while the remaining seven are at various stages of being finalized. In one of the seven, an interim report has been prepared on the basis of the material available, and the regulator has sought information from agencies in foreign jurisdictions to determine the further course of action, it said.

Of the other six matters, investigation and findings have been crystallized in four, and the reports are awaiting the approval of the competent authorities, the regulator said, adding the approvals will be in place before the next hearing on 29 August.

“In the remaining two matters, the investigation is at an advanced stage in one matter, and in the other, the interim report is under preparation," said the application from Sebi, adding that it would be just, expedient and in the interest of justice to grant another 15 days.

This is the second extension sought by the regulator. In May, while Sebi pleaded for at least six months more to complete its probe into the Adani-Hindenburg episode, the court said it would first take stock of the investigation carried out till 14 August before deciding whether additional time be granted. Additionally, the court directed Sebi to provide a specific report on its investigation into alleged violations of minimum public shareholding norms by certain Adani companies. Sebi rules require a publicly traded company to have a minimum public shareholding of 25%.

The Hindenburg report claimed “accounting fraud" and “stock manipulation" by the Gautam Adani-led group. Though the conglomerate rejected the report as “unresearched" and “maliciously mischievous", it triggered a collapse of Adani group stocks, which lost more than $140 billion in market value in days and forced the cancellation of a ₹20,000 crore share sale in the group’s flagship.

Acting on a clutch of petitions demanding a probe into the matter, the Supreme Court on 2 March set up a six-member panel, led by retired Supreme Court judge A. M. Sapre, to look into alleged regulatory failure by Sebi and breach of laws by Adani Group.

In its report submitted in May, the committee said the allegations of stock price manipulation or violation of minimum public shareholding norms by Adani group companies cannot be proved “at this stage". At the same time, the committee highlighted that the foundation of Sebi’s suspicion that led to investigations into 13 overseas entities’ ownership is that they have “opaque" structures because the ultimate chain of ownership is not known. However, it added that Sebi, in its legislative capacity, did away with the prohibition against any foreign portfolio investor having an “opaque structure" in 2018 and 2019.

About Sebi’s probe into the related-party transactions, the panel underlined that Sebi itself amended the definition of the terms “related party" and “related-party transaction" in November 2021 and with a deferred prospective effect, with some changes taking effect on 1 April 2022, and others on 1 April 2023.

The panel said in view of the legislative amendments, it would not be legally tenable for Sebi to assail transactions alleged to be suspected since they were evidently carried out when the new law on expanding the scope of related-party transactions did not exist. It added that Sebi’s enforcement policy seems to be moving opposite to the legislative policy.

On the last hearing on 11 July, the court told Sebi that it would have to explain the rationale behind the legislative changes pertaining to beneficial owners and related-party transactions when the matter is heard at length on a future date.