Adani probe: Sebi seeks 15 more days3 min read 14 Aug 2023, 11:45 PM IST
Sebi said the extension would allow it to submit the final status report on 24 issues it has investigated in connection with the Hindenburg report
NEW DELHI : The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) sought a 15-day extension from the Supreme Court to conclude its investigation into stock manipulation allegations against Adani Group by US short-seller Hindenburg Research, asserting that the markets regulator has made substantial progress in the probe.