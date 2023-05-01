Adani probe widens as Sebi checks bank a/cs2 min read . Updated: 01 May 2023, 11:40 PM IST
Regulator to scrutinize Adani entities’ bank statements for 10-year period
MUMBAI : The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) plans to deepen its investigation into the financial transactions of Adani group companies, delving into the conglomerate’s complex business dealings of the past decade by examining their bank accounts, according to an application filed before the Supreme Court on 29 April, seeking an extension of six months.
